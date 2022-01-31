Alyssa Scott Speaks Out After Nick Cannon Announces Bre Tiesi's Pregnancy

Watch : Nick Cannon Expecting Baby No. 8?!

Alyssa Scott is making her voice heard.

After news broke that Nick Cannon is expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi, Alyssa—whose 5-month-old son with the Wild 'N Out star, Zen, died from brain cancer in December—took to social media to release a statement. "I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months," she began. "I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most."

The model went on to note, "It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself."

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace," she continued. "I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."