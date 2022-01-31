Disney Stars Annie McElwain and Poppi Monroe Just Double Teamed Fans With Surprise Reunion

Watch : Selena Gomez Admits She "Signed Her Life Away" to Disney

Now these are the reunions every podcast should shoot for!

Over the weekend, Disney Channel original movie fans felt a whole lot of nostalgia when they discovered the lead cast members from Double Teamed had reunited for a special interview.

Annie McElwain and Poppi Monroe both appeared on the Back to the Best podcast, on which they discussed their 2002 movie, which is gaining a whole new audience now that it's available to stream on Disney+.

"It's so nice to see you now," Annie shared during the virtual interview. Poppi added, "When we did the thing, you were a baby babe, a young lady on your way and now you're just a grown-up version."

Double Teamed told the story of twin sisters Heidi and Heather who transfer to a posh high school known for its athletic program. Once they make the school's basketball team, the siblings must compete for playing time and their teammates' respect.