Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Lopez & More

Sam Asghari said, "This is the most-needed item that I've ever needed throughout my life, ever since I started driving. This item allows you to keep your car clean in between car washes. No man ever goes out to buy themselves this. This is could be a cool gift and every man needs it. It's a car vacuum. It's super cool, clean, small, and convenient to keep anywhere. It's amazing. It comes with different attachments. It gets in between the seats, the cupholder, and everywhere you want for just $40. I'm telling you, if somebody got me this vs. a super expensive luxury item, I would be more stoked about this."

"It looks like $200-$300 item, but it's just $40. Keep your car clean in between car wash visits or right before you go to pick someone up if you don't want to be embarrassed by a messy car. Trust me, whoever you buy this for is going to use it. It comes with a case and a charger. It's wireless and super convenient. It can vacuum up Cheetos. They always fall in between the seats. It's extremely compact and practical."

"It has a crazy amount of battery life too. You can even use it outside of your car on your keyboard or in backpacks or gym bags."