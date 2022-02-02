This Murderville Sneak Peek Is Proof NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Has a Future in Comedy

Watch : 2021 TV Guilty Pleasures: "Ted Lasso," "Click Bate" & More!

Netflix, if you're reading this, we want more Marshawn Lynch content.

After watching this exclusive sneak peek of Murderville, we're positive that the former NFL running back has a future in comedy. In the preview, trainee Marshawn, playing himself, has teamed up with detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) to solve a women's murder. They hit an obstacle in their investigation when they go to interview suspect Charles Worthington and discover that the two-way mirror is missing.

It's too late to change interrogation rooms though, so Det. Seattle tells him, "When Charles comes in, you're going to have to mirror his moves exactly so he still thinks there's a mirror there."

And they would've gotten away with it, too, if Det. Seattle wasn't insulted by an officer who walks into the room. According to the cop, who Seattle has to mimic, he looks "like a sack of s--t that's been left in the sun too long."