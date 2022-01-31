Jonathan Van Ness Has the Best Idea for Getting Curious Season 2

Watch : Jonathan Van Ness Is "Getting Curious" on Netflix

Already curious for more!

The Netflix adaption of Jonathan Van Ness' podcast Getting Curious—an exploration guided by experts into random subjects including insects, beauty standards, gender, food, figure skating and architecture— may have just dropped, but he's already formulating plans for another season.

The Queer Eye star admitted as much during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Jan. 31 after host Justin Sylvester asked what he's most looking forward to in season two.

"Well, right now I would just say it," Jonathan responded. "I'm excited for, hopefully, it to happen, like a season two. So your lips to god's ears, honey!"

That said, should it actually happen, Jonathan is pretty sure of his first destination.

"I want to train an Olympic ping pong player," he revealed. "I want to have a Forrest Gump moment and, like, dive and roll."

In a more general sense, Jonathan also wants to travel more for the show.