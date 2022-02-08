These Emotional Reactions From the 2022 Beijing Olympics Are the True Winners

The outstanding reactions captured from athletes during the 2022 Beijing Olympics deserve standing ovations all on their own, and we have the pictures to prove it.

Get ready for your heart to do a few flips!
 
As the 2022 Beijing Olympics continue to have viewers on the edge of their seats (or couches), fans have also been enjoying watching their favorite athletes' heartwarming reactions to their wins—and loses. And if you missed it, not to worry, we have you all covered when it comes to the most emotional moments.
 
Take, for instance, when silver medalist Manuel Fettner of Team Austria literally jumped for joy—and gave us not just one, but two golden responses after the Men's Normal Hill Individual Final Round.

And a special shoutout also goes to China's Wu Dajing who threw his fist in the air in celebration after they took home the first gold medal from the 2,000m mixed-team relay of short-track speed skating. Believe it or not, Dajing edged out Italy's Pietro Sighel by just .016 seconds—so victory was well earned, indeed.

And since there's been no shortage of heartwarming moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics, to see the athletes skate on the heels of victory, scroll on for more:

Lars Baron/Getty Images
Manuel Fettner

Team Austria's Manuel Fettner jumped for joy after coming in second during the Men's Normal Hill Individual Final Round.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Wu Dajing

Wu Dajing of Team China threw a fist in the air to celebrate after the team took home the first gold medal from the 2,000m mixed-team relay of Short-Track Speed Skating.

Wei Zheng/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images
Therese Johaug

Norway's Therese Johaug was all smiles and cheers after winning the gold medal during the Women's Cross Country 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott from Team New Zealand raised her hands in triumph after winning gold in the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle event.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images
Manuel Fettner

Team Austria's Manuel Fettner gave a little victory dance on the slopes after the Ski Jumping Men's Normal Hill Individual Final Round.

Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics every day on NBC and Peacock and don't miss the Closing Ceremony Sunday, Feb. 20.

