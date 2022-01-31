Kristen Bell Reveals What She Was Really Drinking in Woman in the House

Watch : "The Woman in the House Across the Street" BTS Secrets

Turns out Emma was lying when she told Anna her chicken casserole wasn't good.

Tom Riley said the 9-year-old Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window actress was actually pretty keen on the stuff, joking to E! News, "In the first episode where we're having dinner at Anna's house, Samsara [Yett], who plays Emma my daughter, ate bowl upon bowl upon bowl of it."

According to Tom, Samsara was eating the dish whenever she could get her hands on it, even after the director yelled cut. "She had it in her pockets for the ride home. Like, she loved it."

Kristen Bell's character Anna was more into the vino, but those glasses weren't filled with actual alcohol and for good reason. "I didn't slip in anything real," Kristen said with a straight face, "because I was already coming to work pretty drunk."

In reality, the actress was sipping hibiscus tea, having decided that grape juice was not ideal for working long hours on the set. "It was grape juice the first day," she said, "and I put the kibosh on that right quick because I was just having a complete sugar crash after the first scene."