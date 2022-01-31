BREAKING

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Paramount+ Is Bringing Us Back to Rydell High With a Grease Prequel Series

The Greasers are back. On Jan. 31, Paramount+ announced its new series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. Check out the exciting details here!

By Jillian Fabiano Jan 31, 2022 7:35 PMTags
TVBroadwayJohn TravoltaCelebritiesOlivia Newton-John
Watch: John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Reunite at "Grease" Celebration

It's automatic, it's systematic, it's hydromatic—why it's a Grease prequel series

That's right, Greasers: On Jan. 31, Paramount+ announced its new original series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies. The musical series, written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes, "takes place four years before the original Grease: In 1954 before rock ‘n' roll ruled, before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school, four fed-up, outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever," according to the series description. 

The Grace Gilroy and Alethea Jones–produced series stars Madison Thompson, known for her role as Erin Pierce in OzarkJackie Hoffman, most recently seen in Only Murders in the Building as Uma Heller, along with Marisa Davila, Tricia FukuharaCheyenne Isabel Wells and Ari Notartomaso.

The season will consist of 10 episodes and will be available to stream on Paramount+ in 2022.

photos
Inside the Fun Retro Fashion of Grease: Live

"We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with," said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount Television Studios. "Annabel and Alethea have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present."

Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey will serve as executive producers, with choreography by Jamal Sims and music by Grammy Award nominee Justin Tranter.

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/Shutterstock

While we wait for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, we'll be watching the original on repeat. But hey, there are worse thing wE! could do! 

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

2
Breaking

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky

3

See All the Photos of Rihanna Debuting Her Baby Bump

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Confirms He’s Expecting Baby No. 8, With Model Bre Tiesi

2
Breaking

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky

3

See All the Photos of Rihanna Debuting Her Baby Bump

4

Bella Hadid Recalls Being "Abused" in Relationships With Men and Women

5

Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Shower For Pregnant Bre Tiesi