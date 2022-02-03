The Tiger King Meets His Match in New JOE vs CAROLE Trailer

Watch : Carole Baskin Talks "Tiger King" Breakdown & "DWTS" Performance

You could say this trailer is the cat's meow.

Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are back and like you've never seen them before. On Jan. 31, Peacock released the trailer for its new original series, JOE vs. CAROLE. The drama, created by Etan Frankel and starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon, is based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, hosted and reported by Robert Moor.

"Does the name Joseph Maldonado-Passage mean anything to you?" a detective asks Baskin (McKinnon) in the trailer.

"He is a psychopath that wishes me dead," she replies.

"I really feel like I was put on this earth to rescue cats," she explains as the clip continues. "Documented animal abuser Joe Exotic, we're coming for you."

With lots of tigers, firearms and Baskin's iconic flower crown, the trailer shows the rivalry between Exotic and Baskin and their fight to take each other down.