Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

Jennifer Garner is ready to party.

Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."

Jennifer is best known for playing Sydney Prescott in Alias, which ended in 2006. As of late, her favorite medium is Instagram, where she has become quite the influencer.

Also joining the cast is Afterparty's Zoë Chao and Brockmire star Tyrel Jackson Williams. The network shared that Zoë will play Lucy, "a passionate, outspoken, free-thinking creative 'food artist.' Lucy dreams of being a celebrity chef, but she's stuck cranking out hors d'oeuvres at Party Down without the resources to do anything more ambitious."

Williams' character, Sackson, will represent a younger generation on the revival. According to Starz, Sackson is "a handsome, confident, driven, wannabe influencer/internet personality. He's knowledgeable and savvy about his specific internet niche, but a bit lost in every other aspect of life."