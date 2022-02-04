You'll Want to Remember the Names of These 23 Athletes Set to Win Big at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Comes to "Nightly Pop"

With hours to go before the opening ceremony starts, the 2022 Winter Olympics has already notched its first win.

Because who wants to snooze in a cardboard bed when you can score a high-tech sleeper complete with several settings including Zero-G mode? "It's as if the Beijing organizing committee said, 'How can we just absolutely just one-up Tokyo?'" luge athlete Summer Britcher joked in a TikTok video from her Olympic Village digs.

And with that dispatch...let the games begin! No, not the competitions that end with podiums and medals and elegant nosegays of flowers, but rather the pastime we all indulge in every two years of gleaning every tiny factoid about athletes and sports we may never have even heard of before staying up all night to watch them all play out. Important PSA: Don't sleep on skeleton, which has daredevils racing headfirst down an icy track on the smallest of sleds.