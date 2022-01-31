Rihanna Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With A$AP Rocky

Watch : Rihanna Is PREGNANT & Baring Her Bump: See Pics!

SOS, please: Rihanna is pregnant!

The superstar singer and her artist boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, the couple confirmed in photos obtained by E! News. In the pictures, taken in New York City over the weekend and published on Monday, Jan. 31, Rihanna can be seen showing off her growing baby bump as A$AP kisses her forehead.

This pregnancy news comes two years after the longtime friends ignited romance rumors. The speculation, which followed shortly after her split from Hassan Jameel, started after the stars were spotted spending time together in NYC. However, at the time, Rihanna wasn't looking for a serious relationship.

As one source explained to E! News in 2020, "Rihanna is single. She just got out of a long intense relationship with Hassan. She wants to be single and isn't going to jump into something. She's hanging out with A$AP Rocky, but she is not dating him."

Over time though, the sparks between the Rihanna, 33, and A$AP, also 33, became hard to deny.