Happy Birthday, Stormi Webster! Revisit Her Epic Twinning Moments With Mom Kyle Jenner

Watch : Stormi Webster Impersonates Mom Kylie Jenner on Instagram

A soon-to-be big sis is celebrating a milestone of her own.

That's right: Today, Tuesday, Feb. 1, is Stormi Webster's birthday!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's first-born child is turning four, and while she already had a joint birthday party with cousin Chicago West—Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's youngest daughter, who also recently turned four—we're sure that her parents have plenty of special plans in store for the day.

After all, Stormi is Kylie's "favorite girl."

The mother-daughter duo is practically inseparable, and whether they're hanging out at home or going into the Kylie Cosmetics office together, it's clear that Stormi's already turning into Kylie's equally stylish mini-me.

In fact, the pair even rocks matching outfits from time to time. Think identical Halloween pajamas, twinning jackets and color-coordinated Christmas looks—you name it, Kylie and Stormi have rocked it.

So, in honor of Stormi's big day, we're looking back at all of the times she and her mom were two peas in a (stylish) pod.