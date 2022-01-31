Manchester United Soccer Star Mason Greenwood Arrested on Suspicion of Rape and Assault

Watch : BIGGEST Scandals of 2021: Britney Spears, Khloe Kardashian & More

Amid recent allegations, Manchester United soccer star Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and suspended from the England-based team until further notice.

In a statement obtained by E! News, the Greater Manchester Police said of the allegations, "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence."

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault," the statement continued. "He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Manchester United also issued a statement to ESPN, confirming his suspension. "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," their statement read. "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."