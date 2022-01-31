CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Wife Rachel Ensign Welcome Baby One Year After Daughter's Death

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

A year after their devastating loss, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and The Wall Street Journal's Rachel Ensign have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple introduced Instagram followers to "the newest member of our family," daughter Talia Davida Kaczynski, on Jan. 29, two days after her birth. As the parents explained, Talia is named after her late sister Francesca, whose nickname was Beans. "She was named with the Hebrew name of her big sister Beans," Kaczynski wrote. "We love her endlessly."

In one social media post, the journalist shared a set of side-by-side photos of Talia and Francesca. "We love how much she looks like her big sister she's named for," Kaczynski tweeted, later adding, "Thanks so much for all the kind wishes. My heart is so full knowing she's Beans' sister."

And as he put it in a separate Instagram post, "Anytime I think of Beans and look at Tallia, and I'm just filled with so much love for her and gratitude knowing how lucky I am and how precious but fleeting life can be. I feel such joy I haven't felt in so long."