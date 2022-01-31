Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey Has the Best Response to “Egregious” Body Shamers

Watch : Celebs Shut Down Body-Shamers: Khloe Kardashian, Demi Lovato & More

Melanie Lynskey has a message for her critics.



Over the weekend, the Yellowjackets star, 44, opened up about the "egregious" comments she's received since the popular Showtime series debuted in November.



Responding to a since-deleted tweet from author Ashley C. Ford about body shamers, Lynskey wrote, "The story of my life since Yellowjackets premiered. Most egregious are the 'I care about her health!!' people." The actress, who is mom to a 3-year-old daughter with husband Jason Ritter, added, "Bitch you don't see me on my Peloton! You don't see me running through the park with my child. Skinny does not always equal healthy."



Lynskey's latest clapback comes a few weeks after she opened up to Rolling Stone about an incident involving a member of her show's production crew making a critical comment to her during filming.



Of the Yellowjackets crew member, she recalled to the publication, "They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I'm sure the producers will get you a trainer. They'd love to help you with this.'"