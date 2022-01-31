Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst Dead at 30

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Cheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA pageant in 2019, has passed away. She was 30 years old.

The beauty queen, lawyer, fashion blogger and Extra TV correspondent fell from a "higher elevation" of a 60-story condominium in New York City just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokesperson told E! News. They added that the death of Kryst, who lived on the ninth floor, appears to be a suicide, adding that a medical examiner has yet to determine the official cause.

"In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie," her family said in a statement to Extra. "Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined."