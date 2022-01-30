Nick Cannon Hosts Baby Shower For Pregnant Brie Tiesi

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Another year, another baby?

Fans are speculating that Nick Cannon is seemingly becoming a dad for the eighth time. The 40-year-old Wild 'N Out star and model Bre Tiesi hosted what appeared to be a sex reveal party in Malibu, Calif. on Jan. 30.

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the party was decorated with pink and blue balloons. Bre, 30, who divorced ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel this past November, was seen proudly showing off a growing baby bump as she wore a tight, white strapless dress.

The mom-to-be and The Masked Singer host were snapped hugging and holding hands with each other while surrounded by family and friends. In one photo, Nick, who also wore an all-white outfit, cradles Bre's belly while flashing a big smile.

In another pic, guests shot off party poppers filled with blue confetti, revealing the baby is a boy.

Nick made headlines last year for welcoming four children with three different women in the span of a few months.