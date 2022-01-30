Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Express "Concerns" to Spotify Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Watch : Meghan Markle Wins Legal Battle Against U.K. Tabloid

Will a Spotify exit follow Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit? No, but the two, who signed a 2020 production deal with the company, are royally concerned about "COVID-19 misinformation" being spread on the streaming platform.

Last week, Neil Young removed his songs from the service after objecting to having them streamed by the same place that hosts the top-rated podcast of comedian Joe Rogan, a vocal COVID-19 vaccine skeptic. Joni Mitchell later announced she too would remove her own music from Spotify in "solidarity" with the fellow folk rocker "and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue," referring to an open letter signed by 270 medical and scientific professionals. In recent days, Rogan critics have taken to social media to call for a #spotifyexodus."

"Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis," a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry's charity said in a statement on Sunday, Jan. 30. "Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day."