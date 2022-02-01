How Sebastián Yatra's Big Heart Helped Him Become One of Latin Music's Most Beloved Stars

Sebastián Yatra is feeling a lot of emotions these days.
Yes, he's pumped to kick off a massive headlining world tour in just a few short weeks. And yes, he's flattered to hear rumors that he may be very close to an Oscar nomination thanks to his song in the Disney film Encanto.
But while talking to E! News about his third album, Dharma, which debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's US & Global album debut charts, the Latin music superstar admitted that the joys of his professional work are only one aspect of his life.
"I have excitement for the album to come out but at the same time, I also have my personal life and other things that I'm going through," Sebastián exclusively shared with E! News. "There are other things on my mind and in my heart as well that I'm going through in all these different aspects of life."
With that in mind, the 27-year-old Miami resident decided to make an album that was "very honest" about all the emotions he was feeling. And instead of sticking to one genre of music, Sebastián chose to flip the script.
As he explained, "One genre is never enough to express all these different ranges of emotions that we have as humans."
In his latest album, which features collaborations with Daddy Yankee, Natti Natasha and many more, Sebastián goes above and beyond with 17 tracks. And while the songs are about everything from happiness to sadness, the Colombian singer is proud of each finished product.
"For me, it was this process of just believing in my instinct and following my heart," he said. "I feel I identified with them. I feel like they represent this moment in my life. And I feel like all of them are exciting, which was the most important thing for me in this album: excitement."
On Feb. 23, Sebastián and his team will also kick off the Dharma world tour in Ciudad de México. While he's more than grateful to have had the opportunity to tour with Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin in 2021, Sebastián says he can't wait to perform "with a new level of consciousness."
"I feel like maybe in my past shows, what was going on inside of my heart was more the result of things than the enjoyment of it," he said. "Now that I'm present, I'm really paying attention a lot more to the details."
Sebastián said he's behind every one of the arrangements and collaborating with choreographers, dancers and the band. He also promises to build a show that goes through all the different emotions fans feel as people.
"When you come to the Dharma tour, you're not going to come to see me. You're going to come to watch yourself reflected in all these different states, which we go through every day," he said. "I'm a person that gives my 1,000 percent at every show, so if you've already been to my shows, you already know how I am."
Ultimately, Sebastián is just getting started with what is sure to be an incredible 2022. On Feb. 8, he will officially find out whether he's an Oscar nominee thanks to his recording of the Spanish song "Dos Oruguitas," featured in Disney's Encanto.
He is also slated to be the lead in a forthcoming Netflix musical miniseries, Érase una vez…pero ya no, by Manolo Caro.
When looking back on all his accomplishments both onstage and off, Sebastián has a message for fans with dreams of their own.
"Do more than follow your dreams. Follow your heart because with your heart you have it with you right now," he said. "Your dreams can change but your heart is always there. It's present with you. When you're present, you're hearing now and that's when the answers are really visible and that's the way you take life one day at a time. This day is the only guarantee."
Sebastián added, "For me, following my heart, being honest and true of what's inside of me and not what's expected of me and not what to expect is where I find the real joy and where things just start happening."