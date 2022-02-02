Why Olivia Culpo Can't Stop Having a Ball With NFL Player Christian McCaffrey

Watch : "The Rundown": Olivia Culpo Gets Pranked

Without a doubt, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are catching footballs and feelings.

For more than three years, the model and Carolina Panthers running back have been defining couple goals with their picture-perfect vacations and romantic date nights. And while their shots together on Instagram are always a huge win for fans, it's their simple life behind closed doors that may be most impressive.

"We get into bed every day at like 7:30," Olivia exclusively shared with E! News. "We watched the Harry Potter reunion so we've been watching Harry Potter from the beginning. We're very nerdy."

According to the fashion designer, Christian is up every morning around 6 to start training. And even when football season is over, the Stanford University alum is still working hard.

"He doesn't really have an off button, even in the off season," she said. "He's so hard working. Part of being an athlete is having extreme discipline, so he's so disciplined. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of passion and you're basically watching somebody execute their life vision."