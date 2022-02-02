Why Olivia Culpo Can't Stop Having a Ball With NFL Player Christian McCaffrey

Without a doubt, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are catching footballs and feelings.
For more than three years, the model and Carolina Panthers running back have been defining couple goals with their picture-perfect vacations and romantic date nights. And while their shots together on Instagram are always a huge win for fans, it's their simple life behind closed doors that may be most impressive.
"We get into bed every day at like 7:30," Olivia exclusively shared with E! News. "We watched the Harry Potter reunion so we've been watching Harry Potter from the beginning. We're very nerdy."
According to the fashion designer, Christian is up every morning around 6 to start training. And even when football season is over, the Stanford University alum is still working hard.
"He doesn't really have an off button, even in the off season," she said. "He's so hard working. Part of being an athlete is having extreme discipline, so he's so disciplined. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of passion and you're basically watching somebody execute their life vision."
While Olivia is the first to admit that she doesn't "understand anything" about being a football player, she can relate to his big goals.
"I know what it's like to have dreams, ambitions and feeling that itch to get it done," the former Miss Universe said. "It's really fun to sit back and watch."
For Olivia, lately she's had the urge to become more conscientious of the environment. While kicking off 2022, Olivia teamed up with Waterdrop for a special New Year's collaboration. With a desire to become more eco-friendly, the 29-year-old actress created a reusable water bottle that she travels with everywhere she goes.
"I hope that other people would fall in love with the water bottle and also feel the desire to reduce their carbon footprint in a very cute, chic way," she said. "My bottle reminds me of the summer lounging in Palm Springs."
And while drinking more water is a goal for 2022, Olivia also hopes to continue making more memories with Christian and her close-knit family, who recently enjoyed a vacation to Mexico.
"I feel like every time we're all together, it's just memories for a lifetime," she said. "That's really one of the best parts of my life is my family. They're a little loud and gregarious. It makes life more fun, for sure."
For more fun memories with Olivia and Christian, keep scrolling.