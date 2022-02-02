Exclusive

Why Olivia Culpo Can't Stop Having a Ball With NFL Player Christian McCaffrey

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Olivia Culpo gushed over Carolina Panthers football player Christian McCaffrey. “He always goes above and beyond,” she said.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 02, 2022 2:00 PMTags
SportsInterviewsExclusivesCouplesFootballCelebritiesOlivia Culpo
Watch: "The Rundown": Olivia Culpo Gets Pranked

Without a doubt, Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are catching footballs and feelings.

For more than three years, the model and Carolina Panthers running back have been defining couple goals with their picture-perfect vacations and romantic date nights. And while their shots together on Instagram are always a huge win for fans, it's their simple life behind closed doors that may be most impressive.

"We get into bed every day at like 7:30," Olivia exclusively shared with E! News. "We watched the Harry Potter reunion so we've been watching Harry Potter from the beginning. We're very nerdy." 

According to the fashion designer, Christian is up every morning around 6 to start training. And even when football season is over, the Stanford University alum is still working hard.

"He doesn't really have an off button, even in the off season," she said. "He's so hard working. Part of being an athlete is having extreme discipline, so he's so disciplined. It's a lot of hard work and a lot of passion and you're basically watching somebody execute their life vision."

photos
Football's Hottest Couples

While Olivia is the first to admit that she doesn't "understand anything" about being a football player, she can relate to his big goals.

Waterdrop

"I know what it's like to have dreams, ambitions and feeling that itch to get it done," the former Miss Universe said. "It's really fun to sit back and watch."

For Olivia, lately she's had the urge to become more conscientious of the environment. While kicking off 2022, Olivia teamed up with Waterdrop for a special New Year's collaboration. With a desire to become more eco-friendly, the 29-year-old actress created a reusable water bottle that she travels with everywhere she goes.

"I hope that other people would fall in love with the water bottle and also feel the desire to reduce their carbon footprint in a very cute, chic way," she said. "My bottle reminds me of the summer lounging in Palm Springs."

Trending Stories

1

Bridget Moynahan's Post on Tom Brady's Retirement Is a Total Touchdown

2

Cause of Death Officially Confirmed for Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

3

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

And while drinking more water is a goal for 2022, Olivia also hopes to continue making more memories with Christian and her close-knit family, who recently enjoyed a vacation to Mexico.

"I feel like every time we're all together, it's just memories for a lifetime," she said. "That's really one of the best parts of my life is my family. They're a little loud and gregarious. It makes life more fun, for sure."

For more fun memories with Olivia and Christian, keep scrolling.

Instagram
Winning

Olivia Culpo and NFL player Christan McCaffrey have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Bridget Moynahan's Post on Tom Brady's Retirement Is a Total Touchdown

2

Cause of Death Officially Confirmed for Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst

3

Adele Sets Fire to Rich Paul Breakup Speculation With One Message

4

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Comment About Her Hands

5

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Transformation After Tristan Thompson Drama