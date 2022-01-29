Marvel's Simu Liu and David Dastmalchian Speak Out After Evangeline Lilly Defends COVID-19 Vaccine Stance

Watch : Simu Liu Thanks "Shang-Chi" Director for His Vision at 2021 PCAs

Marvel stars Simu Liu and David Dastmalchian have both seemingly spoken out against Ant-Man actress Evangeline Lilly following her recent comments about her attendance at an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Washington, D.C.

On Jan. 27, Lilly took to Instagram to share she had attended the protest in order "to support bodily sovereignty," claiming that "nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will" out of fear of "violent attacks," "alienation from loved ones" or "excommunication from society" amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Marvel actress added, "This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don't believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems. I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today."

Shortly after Lilly, who has 2.2 million Instagram followers, published her post, scores of people responded with either support or condemnation over her words.