Jeannie Mai Keeps It Real When Sharing the "Hardest Part" of Motherhood

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is always one to keep it real.
Whether she's enjoying girl chat on The Real or documenting her life on Instagram, the 43-year-old host loves to connect with fans and remind them that they aren't alone.
And as she continues soaking up every moment with her newborn baby girl Monaco, the stylist is opening up about her parenthood journey and sharing the highs and lows of motherhood.
"No matter how prepared you think you are, you aren't," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I'll give it up to moms worldwide. It's a full-time job that requires you to be the most present at all times!"
While she has plenty of love and support from her mom, known to fans as Mama Mai, and her husband Jeezy, Jeannie said she has found it hard to give herself credit for everything she has been through in a short amount of time.
"The hardest part of the job is not being hard on yourself," she said. "I constantly catch myself questioning my judgment, criticizing myself in the mirror, the list goes on and on. They tell you to do the best you can do, but it's also about knowing that you are enough."
On Jan. 24, Jeannie took to Instagram to share one of her hacks for new mothers: Frida Mom briefs. While some would never post a photo of themselves in underwear just weeks after giving birth, The Real co-host wanted to give her 2.7 million followers an honest look at her postpartum life.
"I couldn't believe I was showing a part of my body that I wasn't even okay with as I passed each mirror daily," she said. "I knew my stomach and skin would not return back to its normal state, of course, but I didn't think I'd still look four or five months pregnant!
However, she knew she wanted to share that "insecurity" and be "open" with others. Jeannie explained, "I am so very grateful for honest women out there who respond with support or solutions rather than criticism. After all, that's what community is all about."
So, this month, Jeannie partnered with Frida Mom to help shine a light on the realities of motherhood and the postpartum period. Along the way, she discovered a few new products that have become must-haves.
Frida Mom Upside Down Peri Bottle for Postpartum Care
"I am obsessed with my Upside Down Peri Bottle," Jeannie told E! News. "It's so much better than the one they give you at the hospital and really gives you the relief you need down there. Did you know that it hurts to pee? I sure didn't know to expect that."
FridaBaby Frida Mom Disposable Postpartum Underwear
"The Disposable Postpartum Underwear are so wonderfully comfortable and stretchy, and I have been living in them, as seen in my recent post," Jeannie said. "They have room for the Instant Ice Maxi Pads and the Cooling Pad Liners that ease some of the pain and swelling I'm experiencing."
While postpartum has its challenging moments, parenthood has brought immense joy to Jeannie and her family. According to the new mom, Baby Monaco has "the peaceful energy" of Jeezy. As for looks, she got mom's dimples.
"I love the way Monaco has brought us all together!" she explained. "From my friends, to my family members, to even relationships that I have lost touch with. Monaco has a magical way of making moments!"
And just weeks after giving birth, Jeannie knows that the best is yet to come. "I can't wait to have a super bond with my daughter," she said. "I hope she can feel safe with me and that we can have conversations about all the things I never knew how to discuss when I was her age. That is definitely the part I feel most honored to have with Monaco."