See "Uncle" Pete Davidson Meet John Mulaney's Son Malcolm

John Mulaney introduced his son Malcolm to "Uncle Pete," aka Pete Davidson, who has been in Los Angeles this week to spend time with Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe.

Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

Uncle Pete is in the building! 

After spending time with new flame Kim Kardashian during his latest trip to Los Angeles, it seems Pete Davidson has also made time for a fellow Saturday Night Live star.

Pete recently hung out with John Mulaney and met his new baby, Malcolm, as seen in an adorable video that John shared to his Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 28.

The footage shows "Uncle Pete" meeting John's 2-month-old son, who he shares with actress Olivia Munn. Dressed in a grey hoodie and blue pants, Pete was pictured cradling Malcolm on the couch, clutching the newborn's little fingers and squealing, "Aww!"

"Yeah, babies are all head," Pete said to laughs from others in the room. The Big Time Adolescence actor then smiled to reveal a chipped tooth, adding, "They're, like, all head."

Their sweet moment was set to the tune of "F.U.N. Song" from SpongeBob SquarePants, with the lyrics, "F is for friends who do stuff together/ U is for you and me/ N is for anywhere and anytime at all/ Down here in the deep blue sea!"

photos
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's L.A. Outing With Khloe

Between Malcolm's meeting with Pete and his baby playdate with Henry Golding's daughter, Lyla, it's clear he already has plenty of new friends. 

Instagram

As for Pete, he's also making some new pals. Earlier this week, The King of Staten Island star joined Kim, her sister Khloe Kardashian and a group of friends for Korean barbecue and an escape room outing. A source close to Kim told E! News, "They're both super into each other and she has fallen hard." 

The source continued, "She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She's doing things she hasn't done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates."

"They are really happy with where things are," shared the insider, who confirmed that the couple has been getting to know each other's friends. However, it's unclear if Kim joined Pete for his latest hangout with John.

Take a look back at all of John and Olivia's photos with baby Malcolm below.

Instagram
Baby Playdate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduced their son, Malcolm, to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo, as well as their daughter Lyla, on Jan. 27, 2022. 

Instagram
Dads on Duty!

Golding and Mulaney were seen laughing as they held up their tiny tots.

Instagram
New Moms

The friends snapped a selfie while introducing their babies.

Instagram
First Friends

As Munn wrote, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

Instagram / John Mulaney
Sweater Weather

Mulaney and Munn were pictured arm-in-arm during a sweet moment, seemingly gazing at their little one in January 2022.

Instagram
A Visit From Uncle Pete

Mulaney revealed that his 2-month-old son had a visit from SNL star and "uncle" Pete Davidson on Jan. 28. 

Instagram / John Mulaney
Baby Kisses

The comedian gave his son a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram
Shhh!

Malcolm fell asleep in dad's carrier during an outing at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif., which features an "Unseen Picasso" exhibit.

oliviamunn / Instagram
New Year Together

The Newsroom actress celebrated New Year's Day 2022 with a new pic of Malcolm.

Instagram / John Mulaney
A Walk With Dad

He shared a selfie with his Malcolm, kept cozy in a blue beanie, while they took a walk.

Instagram
Mom Life

Munn shared that this is what it looks like "when your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere." She said the new 'do made her "feel a little less post partum."

