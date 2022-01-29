Shop These Can't-Miss 60% Off Deals on Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Clothing Line at PacSun

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So many of us have been trying to "Keep Up With" Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's style for years, but, unfortunately, most of us don't have that Kardashian/Jenner-level shopping budget. However, the sisters have really come through for us. They have designed a line of clothes and accessories for PacSun with fashionable pieces that are also affordable.
But, it gets even better that. There's a major sale happening right now and you can shop Kendall and Kylie's line with discounts up to 60% off. Keep on scrolling to see some of these great deals at PacSun.
Kendall & Kylie It Girl Cardigan
With a name like the "It Girl Cardigan," we need to have this. It gives such 90s vibes and this lime green color is everything. These days, we are all about the dopamine dressing trend.
Kendall & Kylie Collared Button Down Dress
It seems like every celeb is wearing brown these days, so we are all about this button down dress. This figure-flattering mini dress also comes in black and yellow. Obviously, you can wear this as a dress, but you can undo the buttons and wear it as an open cardigan over jeans or leggings.
Kendall & Kylie Floral Cutout Bodycon Dress
If you feel like you're seeing cut-outs everywhere, that's because you probably are. The trend has really been going strong. This black dress is incredibly versatile, but it also comes in red and green.
Kendall & Kylie Ruched Bustier Bodycon Dress
This mini exudes those influencer vibes with the adjustable straps, bodycon fit, ruching, and bustier-style front. There are so many to-die-for details with this one. It's such a unique take on the LBD. It also comes in lavender.
Kendall & Kylie Cutout Mock Neck Sweater
You'll look (and feel) effortlessly cool in the Cutout Mock Neck Sweater. It is comfy, flattering, and there are two additional colors to choose from.
Kendall & Kylie Downtown Tank Top
You just found your new go-to layering piece. Of course, you can wear this tank on its own, tucked into your favorite jeans, but it's just one of those shirts you will wear all year long with other pieces. We're here for the chocolate brown and this also comes in lavender and red.
Kendall & Kylie Faux Leather Mini Skirt
This faux leather mini skirt looks so high-end, but it's actually such a bargain at this price point. You can easily rock this with any top in your closet.
Kendall & Kylie Shirred Knit Mini Dress
Keep it casual and cool in this knit mini dress. You can adjust this style to your comfort thanks to the adjustable straps. Of course, this is an easy outfit to wear in warm weather, but you can easily style it to wear all year round. This dress with a cardigan and some boots would be perfect for the fall.
Kendall & Kylie Bustier Slit Satin Mini Dress
Who doesn't love the feel of satin? This lavender mini is just such an influencer's look. It's just as pretty in teal.
Kendall & Kylie Sequin Cowl Neck Mini Dress
This is the perfect dress for a special event. Get your shine on in this black, sequin mini or you can go with the pink and gold options.
Kendall & Kylie Keyhole Shine Bodycon Dress
Shine in this sparkling mini dress. The glittery dress has that on-trend cut-out at the chest. You will be the life of the party with this dress on.
