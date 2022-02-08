How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Livestream

Watch : Best Fashion Moments at The 2021 Oscars

Movie buffs, rejoice: The 2022 Oscar nominations will soon be revealed.

Will & Grace's Leslie Jordan and Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross are hosting the announcement, which begins today, Feb. 8, at 5:18 a.m. PT.

23 categories, from Best Actress in a Supporting Role to Best Film, will be unveiled during the presentation, which can be livestreamed on both Oscars.com and Oscars.org, as well as the Film Academy's Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts. You can also tune in to ABC's Good Morning America or ABC News Live.

The awards ceremony itself is set for March 27, and while ABC previously announced there would indeed be an Oscars host this year, neither the network nor the Film Academy have revealed who it's going to be.

One thing's for sure, though: The 2022 Oscars are returning home to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The decision comes after last year's pared-down ceremony took place in Los Angeles' Union Station as a COVID-19 precaution.