You Won’t Believe Who May Be Joining the Fast and Furious Franchise

Watch : Time for an All-Female "Fast & Furious"? YES!

Another big name may be joining the Fast & Furious family soon.

A source confirms to E! News that Jason Momoa is in negotiations for a role in the next installment of the high-octane film franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who was first to report the news, the 42-year-old actor is being eyed to play one of the villains in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios had no comment when reached by E! News.

Another source told E! News earlier in January that Momoa is "very focused on his career" and had split with longtime love Lisa Bonet because their "priorities are different right now."

"He was moving in a different direction and it did not fit together with her lifestyle," the insider shared. "They drifted apart and wanted different things."

News of his potential casting in the action saga comes six months after Dwayne Johnson—who previously appeared in four of the franchise's movies, as well as its spin-off Hobbs & Shaw—confirmed he had pumped the brakes on returning to the series amid his public feud with Vin Diesel.