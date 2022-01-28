Did Sebastian Stan & Lily James Ever Watch Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's X-Rated Video? They Say...

A new way of looking at things.
The first official photos from Hulu's Pam & Tommy sent the Internet into a frenzy, and for good reason: Lily James and Sebastian Stan had completely transformed into the show's titular characters and real-life stars Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.
Embodying the former couple wasn't easy though, and not just because of the physical changes they had to undergo. After all, the story at the center of Pam & Tommy—based on the aftermath of their sex tape being stolen and leaked to millions—is a tragic one.
As Lily put it during E! News Daily Pop on Friday, Jan. 28, "It was a crime against them."
"The tape was made as a private, private tape between two people in love," she added during the exclusive chat. "And it's not 'a sex tape.' Pam has always talked about it in that way. So it was just such huge violation of their privacy."
The Hulu series will apparently explore this angle, examining the "culpability" of anyone who's watched the stolen tape over the years.
For Lily and Sebastian's part, they had never seen it before signing onto the project.
"I had heard about it obviously, and, you know, you hear things and you don't really know the story, right?" Sebastian said, explaining that he was hardly a tween when the video first hit the Internet back in the '90s.
He continued, "So just to be able to kind of go back and go, 'Hey, wait a minute, they had nothing to do with this thing,' like, 'This is how this thing was stolen, this is how it was taken,'—and it was wild enough to read and know about—I think that they deserved that being retold."
Sebastian even reached out to Tommy Lee himself at one point.
"They're real people," he told E! News. "It's a real person. Of course at some point you want to just raise your hand and go, 'Hey, this is my name. Nice to meet you. I don't know what you think about it, but I guess I'll play you in this thing.' It feels like it's a common decent thing to do."
Pam & Tommy premieres Feb. 2 on Hulu.