Did Sebastian Stan & Lily James Ever Watch Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee's X-Rated Video? They Say...

Watch : Lily James & Sebastian Stan Dish on Hulu's "Pam & Tommy" Series

The first official photos from Hulu's Pam & Tommy sent the Internet into a frenzy, and for good reason: Lily James and Sebastian Stan had completely transformed into the show's titular characters and real-life stars Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Embodying the former couple wasn't easy though, and not just because of the physical changes they had to undergo. After all, the story at the center of Pam & Tommy—based on the aftermath of their sex tape being stolen and leaked to millions—is a tragic one.

As Lily put it during E! News Daily Pop on Friday, Jan. 28, "It was a crime against them."

"The tape was made as a private, private tape between two people in love," she added during the exclusive chat. "And it's not 'a sex tape.' Pam has always talked about it in that way. So it was just such huge violation of their privacy."