Robyn Explains How COVID-19 Affected the Family in Emotional Sister Wives Preview

Watch : "Sister Wives" Sneak Peek: Robyn Brown's Painfully Break Down

Tensions are running high in the Brown family.

From strict COVID-19 rules laid out by Kody Brown to his and Christine's split, the Brown family has had their fair share of struggles during the pandemic. And now, in an E! News exclusive sneak peek at an upcoming Sister Wives special, an emotional Robyn explains how the virus has affected her family's dynamic.

Janelle and Christine found Kody's rules—which prohibited go to movie theaters, bars, fitness centers and restaurants—unrealistic, and it created a rift within the family. "I understand what Kody was wanting to do," Robyn says in the clip. "And I understand what Janelle and Christine were about, but at the same time I was like why couldn't we have meshed those two? I just felt like this is the family culture that we have built and we're destroying that."

Host Sukyana Krishnan asks, "So you felt like them not being able to come to a solution, where we can bring everyone together, was in a way, destroying what you had created as a plural family?"

"In the beginning I didn't think of it that way," Robyn explains. "I was thinking this will go away eventually, but you know, how far are we into it and it still hasn't stopped."