The MixtapE! Presents The Chainsmokers, Michael Bublé and More New Music Musts

Watch : Michael Buble Talks Christmas Special With Camila Cabello

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies (and if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists?

And if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too). But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Well, well, well, guess who's back to bring the party?

After two years without any new music, The Chainsmokers are back with a track that promises to be a tease for what's to come from Alex Pall and Drew Taggart.

"This is a big moment for us," Drew told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily. "We've finally had the time to take a breath and come back with something we're really proud of."