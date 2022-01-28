Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Weighs in on Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick's Feud

Watch : Mike "The Situation" Says Expect MAJOR Drama on "Jersey Shore"

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast has itself a situation.

And who better to break down all of the drama than Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino?

The 39-year-old reality TV personality stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Friday, Jan. 28, dishing on the MTV series' latest scandal: the fabricated rumor that Angelina Pivarnick spread about Vinny Guadagnino getting a girl pregnant.

"Listen, that's like a below the belt type of rumor," Mike said during the exclusive chat. "With all these flavors, and you chose to be salty!"

He continued, "I really didn't think that was a good situation and now, you know, as Vinny said, 'You lost me as a friend.' So now as a squad, we have to try to navigate how we want to all react to this."

That said, if there's anyone who can move on from this, it's the Jersey Shore gang. As Mike put it, "You're dealing with guys that have been on TV for over ten years. We have 70 episodes from the original Jersey Shore and over 100 with the new series, so these guys know exactly what they're doing."