Here's What We're Buying With $100 at J.Crew

On a budget? No problem! We rounded up 11 affordable finds from the fashion retailer that will make your wardrobe look expensive.

By Emily Spain Jan 28, 2022 7:49 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsShop Fashion
E-comm: J. Crew Finds Under $100

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

On Fridays, we treat ourselves!

Whether you just got paid or still have some holiday gift cards burning a hole in your pocket, we suggest a little retail therapy to celebrate a week well done. The first place we're shopping? J.Crew, of course!

The fashion retailer has some great finds for every budget, whether you have $100 or $500 to spend on new clothes, shoes or accessories. Plus, you can score up to 50% off sale styles and up to 30% off women's bundle-up styles at J.Crew for a limited time. 

Below, we rounded up 11 of our current faves under $100 that we think deserve a spot in your closet!

read
Last Day to Shop CUUP's Can't Miss Sale: Save On Size-Inclusive, Comfortable, Premium Bras & Panties

Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn

You can never have too many turtleneck sweaters during the wintertime, especially when they're this cozy! This one comes in ten everyday hues.

$98
$49-$88
J.Crew

Quilted Puffer Vest with PrimaLoft® in Plaid

If you are in need of a go-to puffer, look no further! In addition to keeping you warm as we transition from winter to spring, this vest will help you add some color to any fit.

$148
$89
J.Crew

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Heather Rae Young Shares Major Update In Her Fertility Journey

2

Chris Brown Speaks Out Amid Drug and Rape Lawsuit

3

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

Mini Pouch Bag with Tassels

Although we love a good tote bag, we love a pouch bag that can simplify our life and commute even more. With this tasseled style, you can dress it up or down!

$98
$49
J.Crew

Collared Silk-Blend Sweater

This sweater looks way more than $88! It will look so chic with a pair of tailored pants or vintage denim.

$98
$88
J.Crew

Pull-on Velvet Slip Skirt

Need a Valentine's Day outfit? This pink velvet skirt is a great option.

$128
$85
J.Crew

Bead Hoop Earrings

Look luxurious without spending your whole paycheck! These pearl hoop earrings make for the ultimate statement accessory.

$30
J.Crew

Magic Rinse™ Crewneck Sweatshirt in Kiss Print

We have major heart eyes for this Valentine's Day-ready sweatshirt

$80
J.Crew

J.Crew Trainers

Jump on the retro sneaker trend without breaking the bank! These trainers come in a variety of colorways to match any outfit.

$98
$83
J.Crew

Vintage Slim-Straight Corduroy Pant

Available in tons of colors, plus classic, petite and tall fits, you're bound to find the perfect version of these corduroy pants for your wardrobe.

$118
$85
J.Crew

Cinched-Waist Top in Herringbone Cotton

Puff sleeves and an elastic waist...what more could you ask for in a top?! This flattering top is perfect for the office, a night out or Sunday brunch.

$90
J.Crew

Matte Resin Large Claw Clip Two-Pack

Claw clips are the only things making our hair look chic in winter weather. We're definitely adding this colorful two-pack to our cart.

$20
J.Crew

Ready for more fashionable finds? Check out the cut-out dress trend that's all over TV and Instagram!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Heather Rae Young Shares Major Update In Her Fertility Journey

2

Chris Brown Speaks Out Amid Drug and Rape Lawsuit

3

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

4

Here's How Alexa Demie Found Out That She Broke Sydney Sweeney’s Toe

5

Cynthia Nixon Weighs In on Kim Cattrall's SATC Departure