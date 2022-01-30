Euphoria Style Guide: A Break Down of Season 2’s Best Looks So Far & Some Affordable Alternatives

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Every Sunday night, HBO's Euphoria gives us a lot to talk about. From the partying, to the drama, to the love triangles, each episode has a lot to unpack.

You never know what to expect when watching Euphoria, but there's one thing that's true about every single episode: the fashion is always on trend. Each character has their own distinct style, which is often reflective of their storylines. This season, we've seen Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard completely transform her look. One day, Cassie showed up looking like a clone of Maddy Perez in a matching, two-piece set, and then she wore an ensemble that reminded the other characters of the play Oklahoma.

We are only a few episodes into Season 2 of Euphoria, but there are so many styles worth checking out. We looked for the outfits from the episodes and even found some affordable alternatives.