Euphoria Style Guide: A Break Down of Season 2’s Best Looks So Far & Some Affordable Alternatives

Euphoria gives us a lot to talk about every Sunday night, but we're just obsessing over the clothes.

E-comm: Euphoria Style GuideEddy Chen/HBO

Every Sunday night, HBO's Euphoria gives us a lot to talk about. From the partying, to the drama, to the love triangles, each episode has a lot to unpack.

You never know what to expect when watching Euphoria, but there's one thing that's true about every single episode: the fashion is always on trend. Each character has their own distinct style, which is often reflective of their storylines. This season, we've seen Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard completely transform her look. One day, Cassie showed up looking like a clone of Maddy Perez in a matching, two-piece set, and then she wore an ensemble that reminded the other characters of the play Oklahoma

We are only a few episodes into Season 2 of Euphoria, but there are so many styles worth checking out. We looked for the outfits from the episodes and even found some affordable alternatives.

Eddy Chen/HBO

Right from the jump, Alexa Demie's character Maddy Perez blessed us with the standout look from the season. She wore a black mini dress with cut-outs and long, black fingerless gloves for the New Year's Eve party during the first episode.

Topshop Cut-out Jersey Body-Conscious Mini Dress in Black

This bodycon mini is very reminiscent of that NYE look, complete with the high neckline and some cut-outs.

$43
ASOS

Bellady Women Outdoor Sun Block Soft Long Arm Sleeve Fingerless Gloves

Pair that mini dress with some fashionable, fingerless gloves.

$9
Amazon

Babeyond Long Opera Party Gloves

Here's another pair of long, black fingerless gloves. These have an edgy loop at the middle finger. 

$10
Amazon

Parallel Lines Cut-out Overlayer Mini Dress in Black

Instead of wearing a sleeveless mini dress with long gloves, you can just wear a long-sleeve dress with cut-outs to exude that same vibe.

$72
$32
ASOS

Princess Polly Zahra Cut Out Mini Dress Black

Here's another black, long-sleeve mini dress with cut-outs that's very Euphoria-esque.

$60
$24
Princess Polly
HBO

Cassie wore this eye-catching blue, wrap top to catch Nate Jacobs' attention during her style evolution.

ASTR the Label Tie Waist Wrap Sweater

This crop top sweater has a "V" neckline and a tie at the waist. Euphoria fans saw this top in sage, but it's also available in black.

 

$69
$41
ASTR the Label
$69
$54
Revolve
Eddy Chen/HBO

We often see Zendaya's character Rue wearing a maroon, zip-up hoodie, which belonged to her late father.

Fruit of the Loom Men's Eversoft Fleece Sweatshirts & Hoodies

We don't know the exact brand for that hoodie, but this zip-up is reasonably priced and it has 11,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$13
Amazon
HBO

Cassie adopting Maddy's sense of fashion was just as stylish as it was comical. And, now, we just want to rock monochromatic, two-piece looks whenever possible.

Boohoo Rib Wrap Front Top Co Ord

We couldn't track down that exact ensemble, but this lavender set is giving us life with it's wrap top and the pants with the slits at the back.

$50
$18
Boohoo

zboohooTie Waist Cropped Shirt & Wide Leg Pants

Here's another two-piece set that channels the Euphoria girls. It is a little more covered up, but it does have some cut-outs with ties at the waist. It's also available in green, which looks similar to Cassie's look.

$60
Boohoo

Boohoo Tie Waist Ruched Sleeve Crop Top & Ruched Waist Split Front Pants

Just throw your hair in a high ponytail and you'll be a part of Maddy and Cassie's clique with this crop top and ruched pants. The ruching and the ties at the chest and sleeves are so on trend and so Euphoria.

$36
$16
Top
$30
$12
Pants
HBO

Yes, this is a blurry screenshot from Season 1, but it needs to be included in this roundup because Maddy's love for matching sets and cut-outs has continued. Plus, it's just such a legendary look that's pretty reminiscent of her Season 2 style.

RionaDress Bra Top & Pants

This is a spot-on interpretation of that look. It's also a really easy wear for a Maddy Perez Halloween costume.

$78
Etsy

ImpalaPrintsCo Y2K Streetwear Sexy Bandage Blue Co-ord Suit

Here's another co-ord set that will have everyone thinking you're a part of the cast.

$52
$42
Etsy
Eddy Chen/HBO

The girls compared Cassie's gingham look to something from the play Oklahoma. In actuality, this was a custom look from designer Seth Pratt.

ASOS Parisian Square Neck Gingham Mini Dress in Blue

This gingham mini is the closest that you can get to Cassie's custom ensemble.

$41
$27
ASOS

Urban Revivo Square Toe Lace Up Front Block Heel Boots

These booties are very similar to Cassie's from the show. These would look cute with a pair of leather leggings or your favorite jeans.

$99
Urban Revivo
Eddy Chen/HBO

Hunter Schafer's character Jules Vaughn accessorized her t-shirt with a fun body chain.

Yovoro Body Chain Set- 9 Chains

If you want to try out the body chain, but you aren't sure which particular style will work with your ensemble, just get this pack with nine different options. You can get a set of silver body chains or a set of gold.

$19
Amazon
Eddy Chen/HBO

Maddy wore a black, bandeau top with white writing along with a pair of black, flared leggings.

Offline by Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

That Versace bandeau top is sold out, but those flared leggings are an absolute favorite of ours. They're comfortable and stylish. You can wear them lounging around the house or you can easily dress them up for a chic streetwear ensemble. 

$50
Aerie
Eddy Chen/HBO

Maddy Perez served up another covetable look when she wore a black sweater with light blue trim. Underneath, she wore a light blue cowl neck crop top. 

Rainbow Shops Faux Fur Collar Cardigan

We couldn't find a black sweater with blue fur trim, but this black sweater with a black fur collar exudes those same vibes.

$20
Rainbow Shops

Kendall & Kylie Nightcrawler Cardigan

And if you're not here for the black sweater with the black fur, you can go for the blue sweater with the blue fur instead.

$38
$19
PacSun

Princess Polly Julia Top Blue

This light blue, cowl neck crop top is the perfect piece to pair with any fur-trimmed sweater that you choose. You can also style this with many other pieces that you already have.

$38
Princess Polly
Eddy Chen/HBO

Barbie Ferreira's character Kat Hernandez wore this shiny, green and black top for a night at the bowling alley. 

Kim Shui Qi Pao Top

Just like many of the other pieces we've seen on the show, this one has those on-trend cut-outs. It has a high-neck collar and some metal accents.

$245
Revolve

Ruewey Crop Top Long Sleeve O Neck

Kat's top is a bit pricey, but if you want that same vibe at a different price point, check out this one at Walmart.

$18
Walmart
Eddy Chen/HBO

Cassie is definitely in a pastels phase this season. She looked adorable in a long-sleeve, cropped, pink sweater that she wore to school.

Petal & Pup Loria Set- Pink

Unfortunately, the sweater from the episode is sold out, but here's another great option. This is actually a two-piece set. You get a matching pink skirt along with a long-sleeve, pink cropped top. You can wear the set together or you can wear the top with jeans like Cassie did in the episode. 

$70
Petal & Pup
Eddy Chen/HBO

Don't sleep on Fezco (played by Angus Cloud). He has some of the best looks of the season. During the first episode, he wore a classic, blue, cable-knit sweater.

Palace Cable Knit Sweater

This sweater is definitely a splurge, but it is such a classic design that you'll wear it forever.

$370
StockX

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Cable Cotton Sweater

Here's an affordable alternative for anyone who's in the market for a navy, cable knit sweater. It has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$29-$27
Amazon
Eddy Chen/HBO

Lexi Howard's style game is always on point. Maude Apatow's character looked great in a pink and red cardigan.

Cider Pink Check Pattern Cropped Cardigan

This is super similar to the look we saw in the episode and it's pretty affordable too. We can't get enough of the bright colors and a cropped sweater is always a good look.

$32
Cider
Eddy Chen/HBO

Maddy took a break from the cut-outs, wearing a blue, floral dress to school instead.

Miaou Ginger Dress

This mini is fitted at the bust and it flares out at the waist. The blue floral is darling, but you can also get this dress in three other colors.

 

$195
Miaou
HBOMAX

We love the flirty New Year's Eve dress that Cassie wore in the season premiere of Euphoria. 

Princess Polly Holloway Wishes Mini Dress Blue

This bright blue body con dress looks just like the one Cassie wore, and it's only $55! 

$55
Princess Polly

Hanky Panky Low Rise Thong

The super cute lacy underwear that Cassie takes off in that NSFW car scene are made by Hanky Panky, according to Heidi Bivens, the show's costume designer. Grab a pair of the one size fits all underwear for yourself!  

$22
$17
Nordstrom
Eddy Chen/HBO

Maddy's outfits are always giving: coolest girl in school. Her safety pin tank top, baby blue beret and baby blue belt make for the cutest outfit! 

Safety Pin Crop Top and Shorts - White

We love a simple white tank top, but the safety pins give it an elevated edge! 

$25
$8
Rainbow

8 by Yoox Leather Metallic Buckle-Tip Belt

Belts are one of this season's hottest accessories. We love a baby blue belt to pair with your blue jeans!

$70
$29
Yoox

Wheebo Wool Beret Hat

Maddy is taking French girl style to the halls of high school. You can rock this adorable accessory, too!

$13
Amazon
Eddy Chen/HBO

Lexi Howard seems to be the only character on Euphoria with more relatable problems. Her style is so cute, but just as achievable. 

Urban Renewal Remnants Plaid Front Slit Pant

After sporting multiple plaid pieces so far in Euphoria's second season, web searches for plaid styles have gone way up, inspired by Lexi's looks. These pants look similar to the ones she wore on the show, and even feature a trendy slit in the front.  

$49
Urban Outfitters

Heartbreak Cable Knit Collared Cardigan in Chocolate Brown

Lexi was very on-trend when she wore a collared cardigan. If you want to get in on this trend, we suggest this chocolate brown sweater. 

$54
$35
ASOS

ASOS Design Tall Crew Neck Cardi With Button Front in Dark Gray

This cardigan is more similar to the color of Lexi's sweater, and it's just as cute!

$32
ASOS
Eddy Chen/HBO

We love a skirt and graphic tee combo, especially when it's worn by Kat! 

Danielle Guizio Green Mohair Cardigan

Here's Kat's exact Danielle Guizio cardigan

$200
Ssense

Yemak Women’s Knit Cardigan Sweater

If you want to add a bright green cardigan to your wardrobe at a lower price point, here's a great Amazon option.

$22
Amazon

Canis Women Boho Heart Print Midi Skirt Loose Summer Maxi Skirt Y2K

This midi skirt is giving us all the best Y2K vibes. 

$19
$13
Walmart
Eddy Chen/HBO

Lexi's looks are so different from the other characters in Euphoria, but we're so obsessed with her style. 

Allegra K Women's Sweet Ruffle Peter Pan Collar Long Sleeves Button Up Shirt

This white button-down shirt has black embroidery and ruffle details that are very similar to the look from Euphoria.

$27-$30
Amazon

River Island Eyelet Collar Cardigan in Black

This sweater gives us the same vibes as the shirt Lexi wore, especially with the collar. 

$90
ASOS

