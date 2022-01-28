The Beds at the Beijing Olympic Village Are Guaranteed to Make Tokyo Athletes Jealous

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Comes to "Nightly Pop"

Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, luge athlete Summer Britcher wants the world to know that the beds in the Olympic Village in Beijing are out of this world.

After landing in Beijing, she was asked if the Olympic Village's beds were made of cardboard like they notoriously had been at the Tokyo Olympics over the summer. And her answer is going to delight fans—and probably annoy some 2020 athletes.

"I am so excited you asked this question, because I have something incredible to share," Britcher said in a TikTok video. "Because not only do we not have cardboard beds here, but it's as if the Beijing organizing committee said, ‘How can we just absolutely just one up Tokyo?'"

The athlete shared a close up of the bed's personal remote control, which showed that it could be raised and lowered into multiple positions for maximum comfort. Not bad, right?