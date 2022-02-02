Why Margaret Josephs Revealed Jennifer Aydin's Husband's Affair on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is being rocked by another cheating scandal.
On tonight's season 12 premiere of the hit Bravo show, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin's ongoing feud lead to an explosive revelation about Jen's husband Bill Aydin.
The two got into a heated exchange and Margaret accused Jen of "not being honest" about the "skeletons" in her closet.
"You always say Bill's the best, he had an affair, everybody knows and that's why he left his old job," Margaret claimed. "Her marriage is not as perfect as she says it is. Bill had the affair with the office manager for two years."
Jen, not denying the bombshell, replied, "She's not an office manager, she was a f--king pharmaceutical rep you f--king idiot if you get the facts straight."
Now, both stars are opening up exclusively about the shocking cheating revelation.
"Obviously I've known for years and it was off the fly. I just I think I was pushed to my breaking point of the hypocrisy and that's really what it was," Margaret told E! News, referencing past digs from Jen regarding the fact that Margaret met her now-husband Joe Benigno via an extramarital affair.
Margaret continued, "I wasn't going to say it there but I just I think it came off the back of truthfully last season being chastised about the sexual harassment and everything else and it's just the hypocrisy for me. I was like that's it already, I couldn't take it anymore."
Margaret added, "I truthfully didn't want anything negative to affect her marriage. What I said to her was not a surprise to her, I'll just say that."
Jennifer also shared her reaction to the affair bombshell, telling E! News exclusively, "I wasn't expecting her to bring it up because it's not like she didn't know that I knew."
Calling Margaret's actions on the premiere episode "retaliation," Jen continued, "I believe that she was very angry about the way that things went down at the reunion and I guess rightfully so. I mean, nobody ever leaves a reunion happy. I was hopeful that we were all in a good place, but obviously seeing her drop this bomb she had some kind of revenge plan on me. And at the end of the day it wasn't even like I was the one who was a cheater, it was my husband and I didn't share the story because it really wasn't my story to share. It belongs to my family and there's people that I have to consider with that. So I thought it was obviously just a terrible, terrible thing."
Prior to the cheating revelation, Jennifer previously opened up to E! News about her marriage troubles and ultimately revealed she's happy she and Bill worked things out.
"My family was intact, we ended up having another baby after that infidelity. So I'm glad I stayed," she explained. "I'm grateful when I see the beautiful moments that I have with my family. I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I would have broken all of this for what?' For something that wasn't love and it was a mistake."
Today, Jen says "Bill and I are fantastic," but fans will have to stay tuned to see if Jennifer and Margaret can repair any semblance of a friendship.
"A lot of this unfolds in the season and it's really important," she teased. "You guys can see the journey of how we got to where we ended up."
As for whether or not Margaret regrets revealing Bill's affair, she shared, "Women can't be chastised for something that men always do. And I think misogyny is from men and women and I think she should have taken an opposite stance. Women aren't the only responsible ones and I think someone can't be held on a pedestal while other people are chastised. And I think she had it coming at the time. Do I feel bad that she was so hurt at the time? Absolutely, and I would never wanna hurt her and I would never wanna cut someone to the core, so that I feel terrible about."
See Margaret and Jen's drama play out on a new episode of RHONJ Tuesday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
