Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Family Photo During Baby Playdate With Henry Golding

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney posted their first family photo to the feed! The couple and their son, Malcom, were seen smiling all together while on a playdate with actor Henry Golding's daughter.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 28, 2022 3:26 AMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesOlivia MunnCelebritiesHenry Golding
Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney Welcome Baby No. 1 Together

One big, happy family! 

Olivia Munn officially shared her first family photo with partner John Mulaney and their son, Malcom, to her Instagram feed on Thursday, Jan. 27. The couple, whose relationship was made public last May, posed for a smiling group picture alongside their friends: Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding, his wife Liv Lo and their 10-month-old daughter Lyla.

It turned into a baby playdate after Olivia introduced her 2-month-old baby to Lyla. The X-Men actress captioned a carousel of photos, "Malcolm met Lyla today." The four stars were seen cuddling their little ones while enjoying some time outdoors. 

Other stars even seemed jealous of the get-together. Whitney Cummings quickly joked, "I guess this Evite went to junk." Styling Hollywood star Adair Curtis added, "OK, we're coming over and bringing Arrow for the next baby hang."

Earlier this week, John celebrated two months since his son's birth. "Happy Birthday to the tiny man who has been stuck to me for two months," the comedian shared. "Whoever you are sir, you sure are a fun companion."

photos
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney: Romance Rewind

Olivia also seems to be learning a lot as a new mom and has been open about the challenges of breastfeeding.

Instagram

As a couple, they've grown "much closer" since welcoming their first child, a source close to her told E! News this week. "They are very committed to each other and raising their son together," the insider said. "Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad. It's going really well and he has been a huge help. It was a huge adjustment for Olivia and he's been trying to make her feel as comfortable as possible."

See their latest family pic—and more snapshots from their lives as parents—below.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Joins Kim K. and Pete Davidson for Korean Barbecue

2

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

3

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Family Photo With Baby

Instagram
Baby Playdate

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn introduced their son, Malcom, to friends Henry Golding and Liv Lo, as well as their daughter Lyla, on Jan. 27, 2022. 

Instagram
Dads on Duty!

Golding and Mulaney were seen laughing as they held up their tiny tots.

Instagram
New Moms

The friends snapped a selfie while introducing their babies.

Instagram
First Friends

As Munn wrote, "Malcolm met Lyla today."

Instagram / John Mulaney
Sweater Weather

Mulaney and Munn were pictured arm-in-arm during a sweet moment, seemingly gazing at their little one in January 2022.

Instagram / John Mulaney
Baby Kisses

The comedian gave his son a kiss on the cheek.

Instagram
Shhh!

Malcom fell asleep in dad's carrier during an outing at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, Calif., which features an "Unseen Picasso" exhibit.

oliviamunn / Instagram
New Year Together

The Newsroom actress celebrated New Year's Day 2022 with a new pic of Malcom.

Instagram / John Mulaney
A Walk With Dad

He shared a selfie with his Malcom, kept cozy in a blue beanie, while they took a walk.

Instagram
Mom Life

Munn shared that this is what it looks like "when your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you're in your robe and not going anywhere." She said the new 'do made her "feel a little less post partum."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Joins Kim K. and Pete Davidson for Korean Barbecue

2

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

3

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Family Photo With Baby

4

Ray J Speaks Out After Kanye West Seemingly Hints at Second Sex Tape

5

Charlize Theron Posts Rare Pic of Her Daughters While Hiking