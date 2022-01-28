Ant-Man Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out After Attending Protest of Vaccine Mandates

Marvel star Evangeline Lilly, who has previously faced backlash over her COVID-19 comments, wrote about attending a protest in Washington, D.C. over the weekend to speak out against vaccine mandates.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jan 28, 2022 2:30 AMTags
Evangeline LillyMarvelCelebritiesCoronavirus
Watch: Evangeline Lilly Dismisses COVID-19 Self-Quarantine Warning

Marvel actress Evangeline Lilly spoke out about attending an anti-vaccine mandate rally in Washington, D.C., over the weekend.

The Ant-Man star, who has previously apologized for her "arrogant" COVID-19 beliefs, took to Instagram on Thursday, Jan. 27, to share photos from the protest. According to Lilly, she was at the rally "to support bodily sovereignty."

"I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will," she began in the caption, before listing what she maintains are consequences to not getting the vaccine, including "violent attacks," loss of employment and education, "alienation from loved ones" and "excommunication from society."

She continued, "This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don't believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems." 

Lilly, who shares two children with The Hobbit actor Norman Kali, added, "I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today," along with the hashtag #medicalfreedom. 

photos
Celebrities and Politicians Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

At the start of the pandemic in 2020, the Lost actress faced backlash after telling her followers that she believed COVID-19 was similar to the flu. About a week later, she clarified that she was practicing social distancing and trying to do her "part." 

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through COVID19," Lilly, 42, wrote in March 2020. "Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."

So far, more than 870,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that a recent surge of cases from the Omicron variant has led to an increased importance for vaccines and booster shots.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Joins Kim K. and Pete Davidson for Korean Barbecue

2

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

3

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Family Photo With Baby

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov. To plan your vaccine, head to NBC's Plan Your Vaccine site at PlanYourVaccine.com.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian Joins Kim K. and Pete Davidson for Korean Barbecue

2

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

3

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Share First Family Photo With Baby

4

Ray J Speaks Out After Kanye West Seemingly Hints at Second Sex Tape

5

Charlize Theron Posts Rare Pic of Her Daughters While Hiking