11 Super Cute Valentine’s Day Sweaters From Amazon That You Can Get for Under $50

If you enjoy shopping for sweaters as much as we do, you're going to love what we've rounded up for you today. Amazon, one of our go-to's for must-have affordable fashion finds, has a ton of adorable sweaters that are perfect for Valentine's Day. Best part is, they're all under $50!
We are loving this chic slouchy pullover with a knitted heart in front. It comes in multiple color combos, is less than $40, and it's a shopper-fave with over 5,000 five-star reviews. If cardigans are more your style, there are a couple of super cute options for you like this oversized, chunky knit cardigan with a large heart stitched on the back and this classic open front sweater with must-see heart-shaped buttons. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, you'll want to get your hands on these ASAP.
We've rounded up some of our favorite Valentine's Day sweater finds from Amazon. Check those out below.
Shermie Cute Heart Slouchy Knitted Sweater
We love this super cute heart ribbed knit sweater for its simplicity. It comes in nine color combos including beige with a black heart, navy with a white heart, white with a red heart and red with a white heart. They're all great, you'll have trouble deciding which one you'll want to get. Amazon shoppers seem to be just obsessed with this as we are as it has over 5,800 five-star reviews. Many say it looks just as good in person, gets a ton of compliments and has that slouchy, relaxed look.
Angashion Casual Heart Mock Neck Sweater
Anyone else getting major Powerpuff Girl vibes here? Truth be told, this fun mock neck pullover from Angashion is actually not cropped, but we definitely appreciate the styling inspo. It features a vibrant heart pattern, and comes in red, brown, green and blue. Sizes range from small to extra large.
Ferbia Oversized Slouchy Turtleneck Sweater
We can't get enough of this chunky sweater with its heart detailed sleeves. So adorable! It comes in nine color combinations including pink with white hearts, red with white hearts, gray with red hearts and blue with red hearts. As one Amazon shopper wrote, "It's perfect! Was not expecting this quality (quality seen in picture) for the price but I liked it so much that I got it in another color, and my mom asked me to get her one too. Decently warm but not stifling, and SO soft."
Ecowish Valentine Heart V-Neck Sweater
This lovely heart embroidered sweater from Ecowish is great to wear for a Valentine's Day outing. It features a ribbed hem, which perfectly balances out the wide v-neck. We love that you can style it in so many ways. According to reviews, it's soft, warm and so pretty.
Alsol Lamesa Heart Crew Neck Sweater
This pretty pink sweater just screams Valentine's Day. It's not too thick, so it makes a great layering piece. Sizes range from small to XXL, and it comes in pink, gray and blue.
Nulibenna Knitted Heart Patch Open Front Cardigan
If you're not into pullovers, this chunky, open front cardigan is a wonderful option for you. It has a loose, oversized fit and chic balloon sleeves. It comes in three colors: black, gray and white. Plus, the large heart on the back makes it perfect for Valentine's Day. Amazon reviewers say it's thick, well-made and super comfy.
Angashion Casual Heart Color Block Sweater Tops
This Y2K-inspired sweater top is so fun and features the same colorful heart pattern as the Angashion Casual Heart Mock Neck Sweater above. Unlike that sweater, this is actually a crop top that would look so cute paired with jeans or a skirt. You can get this in pink, blue, green add grey.
Shermie Heart Elbow Patchwork Pullover
We're all about cute elbow patch sweaters, and the fact that these patches are hearts make it 10 times better. These pullovers from Shermie have over 2,300 five-star reviews and the one word that keeps coming up to describe it is "perfect." Many say they get complimented all the time and the fit is just right.
Shermie Heart Pattern Sleeve Pullover
If you love the previous sweater from Shermie, you may like this equally chic option as well! We love the extra hearts near the cuffs and the color combos it comes in are really cute.
Tutorutor Heart Dot Ball Knitted Pullover
We like this sweater because the hearts on these are unlike anything else on this list. It comes in 16 colors including peachy pink, beige, brown and gray. Amazon shoppers who've tried it say it runs a little large, but it's still really cute. As one reviewer wrote, "Honestly, I was shocked that it actually ended up being what it was supposed to. It deserves more reviews! I definitely recommend this sweater!"
Grace Karin Button Down Classic Sweater
There's a lot to love about this classic button down sweater. For one, these Grace Karin sweaters in general have over 5,400 perfect Amazon reviews. Two, the Valentine's Day-themed sweater is so adorable. The heart pattern across the chest and arms is so cute and the heart-shaped buttons are icing on the cake. Love! Sizes range from small to XXL.
