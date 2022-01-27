The Truth About the Brad Pitt and Lykke Li Dating Rumors

Watch : Inside Brad Pitt's Rocky Love Life

Although he might be starting a new career within the music industry, Brad Pitt's relationship with Swedish musician Lykke Li is purely platonic.

Despite reports that the pair were recently spotted together, a source tells E! News the two friends have actually not hung out together for quite some time. In fact, the source says, "Brad and Lykke Li haven't even seen each other in years."

A second insider close to Brad told E! News that, "She's a friend. She's interesting and unique."

As for their dynamic, the second insider adds, "He enjoys learning different things from her. They have hung out together but are just friends."

Lykke Li, real name Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson, isn't the first of the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star's female friends to be swept up in dating rumors with him. In 2019, the Internet was set ablaze with rumors that Brad was dating Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat after they were spotted at an art gallery together in Los Angeles, which similarly turned out to false.