This First Look at the New Celebrity Big Brother House Reveals Chilly Aesthetic

Watch : "Celebrity Big Brother" EXCLUSIVE House Tour

We are snow excited about this season!

On Jan. 26, CBS announced the all–new star–studded cast that will be heading into the Big Brother home for season three of Celebrity Big Brother. And now, E! News has an exclusive first look inside the first floor of the home that Todrick Hall, Lamar Odom, Shanna Moakler and more will be living in while competing for their shot at the grand prize of $250,000.

And this home renovation will surely make you want to grab your hats, gloves and skis. (Or just some hot cocoa to sip in the lodge.) This season's contemporary Swiss chalet-themed house features a fireplace and a beaded crystal chandelier—with over 300,000 individual beads—in the entranceway and is completed with custom travel posters.

And the biggest reveal of all? The spiral staircase is gone. Yes, you read that right! Fans of the show know that in the past, Big Brother houseguests have used to staircase to gain access to the upper rooms. But after almost 20 seasons, the fixture has been replaced with a three–landing staircase.