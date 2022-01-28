Find Out When Paris in Love Premieres on E!

E! is walking down the aisle with Paris Hilton.
The socialite's journey to the altar recently played out on her Peacock docu-series Paris in Love, but now, the 13-part show is coming to E!.
Premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 10 p.m. immediately after a brand-new episode of Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, the first episode of Paris in Love dives straight into the madness that is wedding planning. Expect to see not only Paris, but her husband-to-be Carter Reum and her mom Kathy Hilton, who previously told E! News that Carter may or may not be a bit of a "groom-zilla."
"I'm in it a lot more than I planned on being in it," Kathy joked of the reality TV show back in November on E! News' Daily Pop. "I thought I would be doing very little. I thought you'd see me taking her to register, taking her to get her wedding gown, normal things. This has been a full-time job. I'm almost in it as much as she is."
However, based on what we've already seen of Paris' wedding, it was all worth it in the end! The "Stars Are Blind" singer threw a three-day celebration, complete with several bridal looks, star-studded guest lists and all of the lavish touches you can dream up.
Most important of all, Paris finally said "I do" to the love of her life.
"He is just everything to me," Paris exclusively told E! News earlier this week, adding that she "couldn't be happier."
Watch her journey to the altar beginning next Wednesday, Feb. 2 when Paris in Love premieres on E!.