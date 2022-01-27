Selling Tampa's Sharelle Rosado Shares First Photos of Her Baby Girl

Sharelle Rosado is ready to introduce the world to her new daughter, Serenity Paula Johnson.
The Selling Tampa star and her fiancé, former NFL player Chad Johnson, welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 2. And now, E! News can exclusively reveal the first photos of their bundle of joy.
In one picture taken by Modern Newborn Photography, the infant is seen adorably smiling in her crib while wearing a flower crown. Another image snapped by Sharelle's colleague, Allure Realty chief marketing officer Gabriel Antonio, shows the reality star holding her family's newest addition in a sweet mother-daughter moment.
"She's such a blessing," Sharelle told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Oh my goodness. She's adorable."
But she isn't the only one enjoying this special time with little Serenity. According to Sharelle—who is also mom to Ariana, 15, Marcus, 13, and Denim, 5—her older kids have also been bonding with their sibling.
"They're a big help," Sharelle shares, adding that her youngest son has been "overprotective" of his new sister. "Denim thinks the baby is his, so he wants to do everything."
"I have to tell him he can't pick her up. He gets frustrated," she continued. "He doesn't understand that she's very fragile and he just can't just treat her like a toy."
However, it seems Serenity has the strongest bond with her dad Chad, who has seven other children. "Chad wants to be the best friend, the great father," Sharelle said. "Even with my kids, he's just the cool father."
In fact, Sharelle believes that Serenity will "definitely" become a daddy's girl. "It already shows," the realtor revealed. "Like, when he holds her, she doesn't move. She's just calm."
She jokingly added, "He's already killing it as the favorite parent!
Sharelle and Chad, 44, first announced that they were expecting back in August. When it came time to name their daughter, the couple wanted something that would honor Chad's late mother, Paula "Hurricane" Johnson, who passed away last January.
"Because her name was 'Hurricane Paula,' it was like she brought the storm when she was alive. So I was like, 'You know, something that comes after the storm, there's always calmness,'" she explained of the meaning behind her daughter's name. "There's always peace before the storm...and Serenity just got brought up."
Not only did the name Serenity pay homage to all of the women in Sharelle's family whose name starts with the same letter, but it was also the perfect word to describe the baby girl's arrival.
"During the delivery, [the hospital staff] allowed Chad to come in to deliver the baby," she recalled. "He had salsa music playing. Him and the doctor was dancing, waiting for me to push each time. It was fun. It was a fun experience."
"They just kept the vibe uplifting because I was very nervous during that time, but it was a perfect, smooth pregnancy," Sharelle added. "I was truly happy and blessed that everything went well."
Selling Tampa is streaming now on Netflix.