20 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Reality TV Fan in Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're in a relationship with a reality TV fan, the best gift you can give them is control of the remote (at all times). All we want is to watch our favorite shows in peace, and ideally, it would be amazing if our significant other liked watching too. Aside from carte blanche with your shared television, there are so many fun ways to incorporate reality TV into your Valentine's Day plans.

We found the perfect cards, shirts, mugs, and more inspired by Real Housewives, The Bachelor, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Below Deck, Survivor, Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, and Top Chef.