General Naird and His Crew Need to Prove Their Worth in New Space Force Season 2 Trailer

General Mark R. Naird is back and reporting for duty.
On Jan. 27, Netflix released the season two trailer for its military comedy series Space Force—starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz—ahead of its Feb. 18 premiere. The trailer starts off with General Naird (Carell) heading into a meeting with the Secretary of Defense (Tim Meadows).
"General Naird, it's been suggested that you are unstable, incompetent, fragile, eccentric, indecisive and potentially treasonous," the secretary of defense says in the clip.
And General Naird ever so eloquently replies, "When you point a finger, you have three fingers pointed back at you and your thumb stands erect pointed towards the sky."
The secretary of defense then issues a stern warning: "You have five months to prove yourself or POTUS will install alternative command." But Naird doesn't seem too worried, assuring the team, "Space Force isn't going anywhere."
Well, wE! certainly hope you're right.
The trailer continues by teasing Dr. Chan Kaifang (Jimmy O. Yang) and Captain Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome) in a budding romance, Erin Naird (Diana Silvers) prepping for an interview, and best of all: General Naird dabbing.
The first season was "very loosely based on an actual military branch instituted by Donald Trump in 2019, Space Force's first season followed Naird, an accomplished Air Force general and by-the-book military man tasked with leading a new space service branch," according to the series description.
And now, season two returns with seven episodes from showrunners Greg Daniels and Norm Hiscock, as the Space Force tries to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges.
Will the Space Force come together or fall apart under the pressure?
Find out when season two premieres Feb. 18 on Netflix.