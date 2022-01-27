Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Step Out for Visit to Jeff Bezos' L.A. Mansion

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West REACTS to Kim Kardashian Kissing Pete Davidson

Last night, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian visited the mansion of one CEO, entrepreneur born in 1964: Jeffrey Bezos.

E! News can confirm that Kim and Pete visited Bezos' home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and stayed for a few hours.

The couple's recent outing comes just days after Kim's estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West shared his thoughts on their new relationship while on the Hollywood Unlocked podcast on Jan. 24.

"How you gonna bring me to SNL and then kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?" Ye told host Jason Lee, referencing a sketch from when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live back in October that saw her and Pete—as Aladdin and Jasmine—share a kiss.

A source previously confirmed to E! News that, while Ye was in the audience for Kim's opening monologue, the Donda rapper left shortly afterward and did not attend the show's afterparty.