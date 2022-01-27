Exclusive

President Joe Biden, Cher & More Celebs to Honor Betty White During NBC's Tribute Special

See the impressive list of stars set to appear during NBC's Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl tribute, including Ellen DeGeneres, Drew Barrymore, Jimmy Fallon and more.

By Brett Malec Jan 27, 2022 7:39 PMTags
NBCExclusivesBetty WhiteNBCU
Watch: Celebrities React to Betty White's Death

A star-studded affair fit for a TV queen.

E! News can exclusively reveal the full list of A-list celebrity guests set to appear during NBC's tribute special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl honoring the late comedy icon Betty White, who passed away at age 99 last month.

President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Goldie Hawn and Bryan Cranston will come together to pay tribute to White and her unparalleled career in TV and film. Other names participating include Ted Danson, Ana Gasteyer, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Joel McHaleJean Smart and Mary Steenburgen.

White's former Hot in Cleveland co-stars Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick will also appear, as will White's Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence.

During the special, friends and fans of White will, "recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."

photos
Betty White's Life in Pictures

White was an Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals. 

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl is from Emmy-Award winning Brad Lachman Productions and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken and produced by Matt Lachman

Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl airs Monday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on NBC and will be available the next day on Peacock.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive White's most iconic and hilarious roles.

Getty Images
Life With Elizabeth

In 1952, Betty White landed her first lead on a TV series with Life With Elizabeth. On the show, she played Elizabeth, wife to Alvin (Del Moore), as fans tuned in to see the day-to-day events of the newly married couple. The black-and-white show had three short sketches and often broke the imaginary fourth wall for a unique watching experience.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Date With the Angels

For two seasons, White played new bride Vickie Angel in the 1950s comedy show. Every episode followed Vickie and her insurance salesman husband Gus (Bill Williams) as well as their friends and neighbors.

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Oh, Sue Ann Nivens! Beginning in season four of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, White stepped into the role of Sue Ann Nivens, who, to this day, is one of her more memorable characters. Sue Ann was the neighborhood nymphomaniac, who worked at the same network as Mary Richards (Mary Tyler Moore), but instead of working on the WJM news show, she was the star of The Happy Homemaker and talked about cooking, decorating and bizarre themed shows about fruit and famine. Off screen she was saucy, man-obsessed and super competitive, which only made us love her more.

CBS via Getty Images
The Betty White Show

The Illinois native played an over-the-hill TV star named Joyce Whitman on The Betty White Show. Throughout the series, fans saw Joyce trying to stay relevant, star on a terrible crime drama called Undercover Woman, directed by her ex-husband, all while living with a crazy roommate named Mitzi (Georgia Engel).

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
The Love Boat

The actress guest starred on five episodes of The Love Boat—the memorable series about romantic and hilarious tales of passengers and the crew on board the Pacific Princess—as both Louise Willis and Betsy Boucher from 1980 to 1985.

NBCU Photo Bank
Mama's Family

White was a recurring character on Mama's Family, which was a spinoff of the skit "The Family" from The Carol Burnett Show starring Vicki Lawrence as Thelma "Mama" Harper. White played the eldest of Thelma's three children, Ellen, who was pretentious and avoided the rest of her family unless it suited her to be with them.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The Golden Girls

Beginning in 1985, White played one of the four leads on The Golden Girls and won our hearts over with her portrayal of Rose Nylund. The series, which ran until 1992, was about four women who were either divorced or widowed and became roommates in Florida. With Rose's sweet demeanor and eternal optimism, Blanche's (Rue McClanahan) love of all men, Dorthy's (Bea Arthur) strong and sassy command of the house and her mother Sophia's (Estelle Getty) witty and wild humor this show was quite a riot to watch every week.

CBS via Getty Images
The Golden Palace

The Golden Palace was a short-lived spinoff of The Golden Girls following Blance (McClanahan), Rose (White) and Sophia (Getty) after they buy a hotel. Since Dorthy (Arthur) was married, the trio had to fend for themselves and figure out what it actually takes to run a hotel.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Maybe This Time

Julia Wallace (Marie Osmond) did everything in her power to stay away from dating and instead chose to run the family-owned coffee shop she loves, but her mother Shirley (White) had other plans...making sure she doesn't give up on love.

CBS Productions
Ladies Man

Jimmy (Alfred Molina) was trying to raise his 10-year-old daughter with his current wife Donna (Sharon Lawrence) and his teenage daughter Bonnie (Kaley Cuoco), who he shared with his ex wife. To make things more complicated his mom Mitzi (played by White) was always around.

20th Century Fox Television
That '70s Show

White was a recurring character on That '70s Show as Bea Sigurdson, the grandmother of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and mom to Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp). She was totally passive aggressive and always yelling at her husband when she showed up in Wisconsin to pay the family a visit.

Ron Tom/ABC via Getty Images
Boston Legal

From 2005 through 2008, the hilarious actress starred as Catherine Piper on Boston Legal. Catherine was complicated to say the least, starting as the secretary to Alan Shore (James Spader) at Crane, Poole, and Schmidt. She, of course, was always on hand with a sandwich or cake and accidentally set her doctor's office on fire. She was wild.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images
The Bold and the Beautiful

What TV actress hasn't been on a soap opera, right? From 2006 to 2009, White played Ann Douglas, who was the long-lost mother of Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), on the long-running soap.

Touchstone Pictures
The Proposal

This comedy might be about book publisher Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) getting engaged to her assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) in order to keep her visa and stay in America, but White's Grandma Annie really steals the show. When the fake couple go to Alaska to meet Andrew's family, Grandma Annie, or "Gammie" makes everyone laugh with her tiny dog, bridal dress fitting jokes and chanting in the woods.

Touchstone Pictures
You Again

White played Grandma Bunny in this 2010 comedy. After Marni (Kristen Bell) realizes her brother is going to marry her high school bully, and her mother Gail (Jamie Lee Curtis) is faced with her high school foe, the two can't help but face off against their nemesis ahead of the wedding. Good thing Grandma Bunny is there for comic relief...until her high school rival appears at the reception!

Mark Davis/WireImage
Hot in Cleveland

White played the sassy caretaker Elka, who lives in the guest house of Melanie (Valerie Bertinelli), Joy (Jane Leeves) and Victoria (Wendi Malick) in this TV Land comedy. After the trio of Los Angeles entertainment industry veterans is forced to land in Cleveland, Ohio on their way to Paris, they quickly discover that beauty and age are perceived differently than where they are from. This causes them to stay in Cleveland and rent a house where Elka is still residing, and causing some mayhem on her own.

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Bones

Even though White only appeared on two episodes of Bones as Dr. Beth Mayer, the world's most experienced forensic anthropologist, both appearances were totally memorable. She definitely gave Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) a run for her money in the lab and her sass was spot on.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Lyla

2

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

3

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

4

Sydney Sweeney Addresses Euphoria's Controversial Nude Scenes

5

Ray J Speaks Out After Kanye West Seemingly Hints at Second Sex Tape