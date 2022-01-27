President Joe Biden, Cher & More Celebs to Honor Betty White During NBC's Tribute Special

Watch : Celebrities React to Betty White's Death

A star-studded affair fit for a TV queen.

E! News can exclusively reveal the full list of A-list celebrity guests set to appear during NBC's tribute special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl honoring the late comedy icon Betty White, who passed away at age 99 last month.

President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Valerie Bertinelli, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Goldie Hawn and Bryan Cranston will come together to pay tribute to White and her unparalleled career in TV and film. Other names participating include Ted Danson, Ana Gasteyer, Jay Leno, Anthony Mackie, Joel McHale, Jean Smart and Mary Steenburgen.

White's former Hot in Cleveland co-stars Jane Leeves and Wendie Malick will also appear, as will White's Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence.

During the special, friends and fans of White will, "recount their favorite memories and reveal untold stories to commemorate the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star. The telecast will include clips and never-before-seen footage that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career."