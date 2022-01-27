Raquel Leviss Defends Throwing an "Unengagement Party" Amid James Kennedy Split

Watch : James & Raquel Reunion Breakup For Cameras?

Raquel Leviss is protecting her peace.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram after the Bravo series' emotional season nine reunion aired—during which Raquel and her ex fiancé James Kennedy told their co-stars they were breaking up—to share a screen-recorded note titled "Morning thoughts."

"I remind myself that how others react to what I do [is] not my place of concern," the note began. "Trying to change other's perception of me is a form of control."

Seemingly referencing the "unengagement party" she threw—and perhaps the fact that during the reunion, she opened up about her and James' broken relationship and how they hadn't been intimate for more than two years—Raquel wrote, "Some people will think what I did last night was cruel and heartless. I did what I did to support MY NEEDS and my needs only."

Added the aspiring occupational therapist, "I am learning how to not feel remorse for putting myself before others."